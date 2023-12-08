Tumbleweed gets LLVM, Sudo, GCC Updates

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2023



This week openSUSE Tumbleweed has been on a constant roll as consecutive snapshots arrive with fresh software updates.

MariaDB, GTK and gnome-software were part of a range of updates introduced this week, in addition to the ones highlighted in the headline.

Just two packages updated in snapshot 20231206. The Chinese lunar date library lunar-date has a new major version with the 3.0.1 update; it introduces a localized interface and changes the project option names. The package also updates its license as it has been changed to LGPL-2.1. The update of the rubygem-rubocop 1.58.0 package resolves issues like false negatives for various styles, improves some code quality and ensures more accurate autocorrections for different code patterns. The 1.58.0 rubygem-rubocop version was also updated in the Arm Tumbleweed 20231206 snapshot.

Read on