Games: Native GNU/Linux Clients, Godot Engine, and More
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including STELLAR GHOSTS SETTLERS - 2023-12-06 Edition
Between 2023-11-29 and 2023-12-06 there were 43 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 388 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 11.1 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones: [...]
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ W4 Games raises $15M to help push Godot Engine
W4 Games, the company set up by Godot Engine veterans Juan Linietsky, Rémi Verschelde and Fabio Alessandrelli, along with veteran entrepreneur Nicola Farronato just received a rather large sum of funding.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck OLED hits retail stores on December 12th in Asia
KOMODO has announced their retail expansion with the Steam Deck OLED planned to be in stores across Asia starting December 12th. KOMODO are Valve's official partner of the Steam Deck and Docking Station across Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dig Dig Boom is a charming looking turn-based puzzle mining roguelike
Turn-based puzzle mining in a highly dynamic destructible world, Dig Dig Boom looks like a charming game you should stick on your wishlist. Coming out sometime in 2024 made with Godot Engine, it looks like a blast.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Powers in the Basement is a free, short comedy point and click adventure
Free game Thursday? Check out Powers in the Basement, a point and click adventure that won't take you forever to get through, with plenty of comedy inspired by the 80s / 90s with a specific sweet spot for LucasArts classics.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop) announced - a game about being kind to real people
Remember the game Kind Words? A tiny little thing that came out in 2019 that let you send letters to real people, along with listening to some chill beats. Well, it's getting an expanded sequel with Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop).
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Beat 'N' Path has you combine creativity and logic to make musical machines
Beat 'N' Path sounds like a fun game for the creative mind, that has you design and build various machines to produce music across a career mode and a sandbox to create whatever you want. Coming from the same team that made Balloonatics and Groove Gunner, it looks quite the delight.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ You absolutely need to try Mechabellum during the Steam Free Weekend
Mechabellum has sucked away more of my time than I would care to admit right now, and you too can see what all the fuss is about during the Steam Free Weekend. Disclosure: my key was originally sent by TriplePoint PR.