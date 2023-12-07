The Fairphone 5 scores a perfect 10 on iFixit

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 07, 2023



We are super stoked to announce that the Fairphone 5 has received a 10/10 on iFixit’s repairability scale – the highest possible score! Our latest Fairphone device, released in August 2023, joins the ranks of the Fairphone 2, Fairphone 3 and Fairphone 4, as the only smartphones in the world to receive a perfect 10/10 score from iFixit. This is what iFixit founder, Kyle Wiens, had to say about it.

We couldn’t be prouder! The constant push for new devices means that more than 1.4 billion mobile phones are sold worldwide every year. According to several studies conducted globally, the lifespan of smartphones in each year between 2019 and 2022 was just three years on average. Once disposed, only 15% of these discarded phones are collected for recycling. With phones (and many other devices) being viewed as disposable, it’s no surprise that electronic waste has become one of the world’s fastest-growing waste streams.

What makes Fairphone different? Our commitment to modularity and repairability, which encourages smartphone longevity. With the Fairphone 5, we took this to the next level by offering ten spare parts, including individual modules for wide and ultra-wide cameras, and the SIM card and SD card slots as part of the top module. These additional spare parts enhance the device’s modularity, making DIY repairs more accessible compared to previous models and optimizing the device’s design. Fixing your phone is an absolute breeze. See for yourself here.

