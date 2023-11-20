EndeavourOS Ditches Xfce for KDE Plasma with the Galileo Release

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 20, 2023



Apart from being powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, the biggest change in EndeavourOS Galileo is the adoption of KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment instead of Xfce for the live session and the offline installation.

This major change won’t affect existing EndeavourOS users as they will be able to continue enjoying the Arch Linux-based distro with their favorite desktop environment. On the other hand, the devs removed the Sway, Qtile, BSPWM, Openbox, and Worm community editions from the Calamares installer as there’s no one left to maintain them.

