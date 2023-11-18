Inkscape 1.3.1 Released with More Than 70 Bug Fixes and Two New Features

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 18, 2023



Inkscape 1.3.1 is here almost four months after Inkscape 1.3 and adds two new features, namely an option to disable snapping to grid lines and the ability to split text into its letters (characters) while keeping the kerning (letter distances) intact.

This release also improves the Shape Builder tool introduced in Inkscape 1.3 with the ability to create an appropriate number of nodes, improves handle visibility with dark desk colors, improves the conversion of text objects to a path, and improves the opening and importing of PDF files that didn’t work with Inkscape 1.3.

