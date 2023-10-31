October Was a Fine Month for GNU/Linux Worldwide (Especially in Developing Nations)
An all-time high for GNU/Linux in India and across Africa too
TODAY is the last day of October and it seems like GNU/Linux is peaking (all-time highs) in India, which is the world's largest population. The same is true in Africa (we've just checked), but not in China. We're seeing GNU/Linux rising with about 5.5% across Asia (not counting Android, which has about 55% if one counts mobile too) and overall, worldwide, GNU/Linux gained quite a lot in recent years. Maybe we should not be surprised that traffic in this site is growing, especially from so-called 'Developing Nations' (where people don't buy Apple, they leave Microsoft and find freedom, not an alternative brand). █