today's leftovers

After 12 years on WordPress.com I decided to move my blog to my own server. Ads on free tier blogs were getting more and more ridiculous and I have a server with a lot of spare power, so paying for a premium plan seemed like a waste of money.

So the blog has a new home, on my server and on my domain, the new address is enblog.eischmann.cz. I’ve had a Czech blog at blog.eischmann.cz for many years, and the new address indicates that it’s an English blog of mine.