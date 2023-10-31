today's leftovers
Ubuntu ☛ How environmental parity accelerates automotive software development
A lot of people, like myself, believe automotive is the most innovative sector today, especially when it comes to software. We are living a critical moment in automotive, where evolution is being pushed onto the market. This rapid software shift is posing challenges that are complicating developers’ progress.
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2023.44 Surprisingly Good
Out of the blue again, Hillel Wayne has posted a nice blog post about the handling of command-line arguments in the Raku Programming Language: Raku is surprisingly good for CLIs (/r/rakulang, lobste.rs, HackerNews comments) Raku Conference The Third Raku Conference was well attended.
Jiri Eischmann: New Home
After 12 years on WordPress.com I decided to move my blog to my own server. Ads on free tier blogs were getting more and more ridiculous and I have a server with a lot of spare power, so paying for a premium plan seemed like a waste of money.
So the blog has a new home, on my server and on my domain, the new address is enblog.eischmann.cz. I’ve had a Czech blog at blog.eischmann.cz for many years, and the new address indicates that it’s an English blog of mine.
AnandTech ☛ Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Performance Preview: A First Look at What’s to Come
As for the Linux Geekbench results, because Qualcomm does not yet have fan control working under Linux, these systems were running with their fans on full blast. Whereas the Windows systems were running with more typical fan ramp curves, and thus didn’t enjoy the Linux laptops’ effectively unlimited thermal environment. Regardless, the primary purpose of the Linux demo was to showcase that Linux was working on the Snapdragon Elite X as well – that it’s not just for Windows – as Qualcomm has aims of getting the SoC into Linux laptops as well.
Fairphone: This is our fairest battery yet.
Your smartphone is only as good as your battery. And the Fairphone 5’s battery is better than the best. It’s technically on point of course. With a capacity of 4200 mAh and 30W fast charging capabilities, you can juice up your Fairphone faster than ever before.
Windows Central ☛ Xbox's new policy — say goodbye to unofficial accessories from November thanks to 'error 0x82d60002' | Windows Central
Got error 0x82d60002 on your Xbox accessory? There's no fix, Xbox is going to block the use of detected unauthorized accessories with its consoles from November 12, 2023.
The Verge ☛ Every trick Abusive Monopolist Microsoft pulled to make you browse Edge instead of Chrome