New Version of Rosy Crow Released
THE Rosy Crow application (or "app") is relatively new. The project has just announced a new version and it is available from Google Play or F-Droid. To quote the official site: "Rosy Crow is a Gemini protocol client for Android. It aims to be intuitive while incorporating a few unconventional features."
The Gemini Edition of Tux Machines is increasingly being used and having one more Gemini client out there can help. There are more than 50 clients already and many run on Android, most run on GNU/Linux, and pretty much all of them are Free software. If you already have a Gemini client, go to
gemini://gemini.tuxmachines.org/ █