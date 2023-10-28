This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

GNOME 45.1 looks like a small point release, even if I expected it to bring some big changes. It comes with an updated GNOME Software app that offers improved Flatpak permission checks and the ability to report PackageKit GPG-related errors in the GUI, some styling fixes, and optimized loading of the App Details page.

As I reported a couple of months ago, Linux Mint 21.3 is planned for release on Christmas 2023, but there were no details at that moment in time about its new features except that it would bring a new version of the Cinnamon desktop environment.

This release is identical to our 13.0.1 release, but fixes an issue with the Android apk version-code which collided with our 13.0 releases. This colliding version code prevented us from publishing to Google Play, so we have built 13.0.2 with an empty commit in order to generate a new non-colliding version code.

Developing Nations or B.R.I.C.S. Has a Thirst for Knowledge About GNU/Linux and BSDs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 28, 2023



China is adopting GNU/Linux very fast as things sour

Related:

TODAY we've managed to find and post a lot of news. In spite of news cycles generally becoming dry and slow (it's not an issue limited to GNU/Linux and BSD). 30 new pages by midday on a Saturday isn't so typical. In terms of traffic, this site served almost half a million requests yesterday (old domain 260928 and new/news domain 205311), so there's clearly a lot of demand for GNU/Linux news, even a growing demand for commentary (Techrights served 656707 requests yesterday).

Demand or a "growing thirst" for news about Free software seems not to come from Western nations as much as "developing" (poor) nations, where the relative adoption of GNU/Linux has been high. We're not publishing geographic/demographic information and we purge logs after 2 weeks. However, it's hard too ignore the fact that many packets come from far away, so it's good to have our server based in Europe, which is a sort of 'bridge' to many countries and is further enjoying low latency owing to static pages. We're not far from a speed score of 100, as measured from distant Japan (very long round trip). █