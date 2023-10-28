Developing Nations or B.R.I.C.S. Has a Thirst for Knowledge About GNU/Linux and BSDs
China is adopting GNU/Linux very fast as things sour
TODAY we've managed to find and post a lot of news. In spite of news cycles generally becoming dry and slow (it's not an issue limited to GNU/Linux and BSD). 30 new pages by midday on a Saturday isn't so typical. In terms of traffic, this site served almost half a million requests yesterday (old domain 260928 and new/news domain 205311), so there's clearly a lot of demand for GNU/Linux news, even a growing demand for commentary (Techrights served 656707 requests yesterday).
Demand or a "growing thirst" for news about Free software seems not to come from Western nations as much as "developing" (poor) nations, where the relative adoption of GNU/Linux has been high. We're not publishing geographic/demographic information and we purge logs after 2 weeks. However, it's hard too ignore the fact that many packets come from far away, so it's good to have our server based in Europe, which is a sort of 'bridge' to many countries and is further enjoying low latency owing to static pages. We're not far from a speed score of 100, as measured from distant Japan (very long round trip). █