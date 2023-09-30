If you have a NAS that you've either purchased as a NAS or built from an old PC, you'll need a way to access it remotely. There are a few ways to do so, and many different NAS software will actually have a file-sharing system built into the operating system. For example, I use TrueNAS, and it has support for many different file sharing methods, and you can install other ones too. These are some of the best ways to access any of the best NAS on Linux.

This tutorial uses TrueNAS Scale as the NAS software, but it should be similar to TrueNAS Core and will differ more from other NAS software.