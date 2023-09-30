today's howtos
-
How To Install R and Rstudio on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install R and Rstudio on Debian 12. RStudio is a pivotal tool for data scientists and analysts, offering an integrated development environment (IDE) that streamlines the process of working with R, a powerful language for statistical computing and data analysis.
-
How to Use Linux Time Command
Welcome to the world of Linux performance monitoring. In this guide, we delve into the art of mastering the Linux Time Command—a powerful tool for tracking and optimizing system performance.
-
Yt-dlp Commands: The Complete Tutorial For Beginners (2023)
This comprehensive yt-dlp tutorial lists the most common yt-dlp commands for downloading videos and audio from YouTube and various other websites on Linux.>
-
How to Install, Update, and Remove Vivaldi on Linux
Vivaldi is a highly customizable web browser with features like tab stacking, split-screen view, sidebar panels, notes, keyboard shortcuts, mouse gestures, a built-in ad blocker, tracker blocker, capture tools, and more.
-
How to Install, Update, and Remove Microsoft Edge on Linux [Ed: Why give people advice on installing malware that covertly steals all their passwords, sending them to Microsoft and the NSA?]
I still recall the day when my friend and I used to download Google Chrome or Firefox via Internet Explorer for internet browsing.
-
Linux Containers vs. Virtual Machines: Choosing the Right Approach for DevOps
So, you're on board, ready to accelerate software delivery, improve scalability, and make your applications as reliable as the sun rising from the east.
-
How to Install LMDE 6 (Linux Mint Debian Edition)
The step-by-step guide on this page will show you how to install LMDE 6 (Linux Mint Debian Edition) on your computer.
-
How to block AI Crawler Bots using robots.txt file
Are you a content creator or a blog author who generates unique, high-quality content for a living? Have you noticed that generative AI platforms like OpenAI or CCBot use your content to train their algorithms without your consent? Don't worry! You can block these AI crawlers from accessing your website or blog by using the robots.txt file.
-
17 Dolphin File Manager Tweaks for KDE Users
Take full advantage of KDE's customization ability. Tweak Dolphin file manager to your liking with these tips.
-
How to Install, Update, and Remove Brave on Linux
Brave, a browser that has gained increased attention in recent years, owes much of its popularity to its robust security features, such as built-in ad and cookie blockers, as well as the ability to block tracking pixels and fingerprinting for enhanced privacy.
-
How to Install, Update, and Remove Firefox on Linux
Firefox is among the most popular browsers and without a doubt the number one browser in the open-source community that directly competes with property browsers like Google Chrome.
-
How to Install, Update, and Remove Google Chrome on Linux
Google Chrome has remained a favorite among internet users for over a decade, even as other browsers have come and gone without gaining much traction.
-
How To Install Podman on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Podman on Manjaro. Containerization technology has revolutionized software development and deployment, offering an efficient way to package, distribute, and run applications consistently across different environments. Podman, a powerful and open-source container management tool, has gained popularity for its ease of use and security features.
-
How to Install Linux Kernel 6.5 on AlmaLinux EL9 or EL8
The natural inquiry surfaces for users dedicated to maintaining their AlmaLinux systems with the latest stable technologies: How does one install Linux Kernel 6.5 on AlmaLinux 9 or the older, stable release of AlmaLinux 8?
-
How to Install Celluloid on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
For users who are constantly on the lookout for a robust yet minimalistic video player, learning how to Install Celluloid on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa might be the option for you.
-
How to Install Contao on Ubuntu 22.04
Contao is a robust open-source content management system that is user-friendly, instinctive, and adaptable, and it enables you to develop websites in various languages and designs. Contao can also be incorporated into a standard Symfony application. In this guide, we will demonstrate how to set up Contao on Ubuntu 22.04. Prerequisites Step 1.
-
How to install MongoDB Compass on Debian
MongoDB Compass is a powerful, intuitive graphical tool for MongoDB. It allows you to make better decisions regarding document structure, indexing, querying, document validation, database interaction using crud functionality, and more. It provides a good query performance monitoring tool that lets you easily review, optimize, and validate database queries.
-
How to find OpenSUSE version
Are you an OpenSUSE user, but you don't know which version of OpenSUSE your machine is using? Well, finding which version of OpenSUSE is quite simple.
Whether you are a terminal or GUI fan, you can easily use one of two methods to know more about your system.
-
How To Download Chrome In Ubuntu
When it comes to browsing the web, Google Chrome is one of the most popular and widely used web browsers available. Its speed, efficiency, and user-friendly interface have made it a favorite among users worldwide. If you are using the Ubuntu operating system and would like to enjoy the benefits of Google Chrome, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Google Chrome on your Ubuntu machine.
-
How to access your NAS on Linux
If you have a NAS that you've either purchased as a NAS or built from an old PC, you'll need a way to access it remotely. There are a few ways to do so, and many different NAS software will actually have a file-sharing system built into the operating system. For example, I use TrueNAS, and it has support for many different file sharing methods, and you can install other ones too. These are some of the best ways to access any of the best NAS on Linux.
This tutorial uses TrueNAS Scale as the NAS software, but it should be similar to TrueNAS Core and will differ more from other NAS software.
-
How to Install the Telegram Chat Client on Linux
Telegram is a chat client developed with security and privacy in mind. It’s mainly used on cell phones, but it does have desktop clients, too. Here’s how to install it on Linux.
-
How To Download Kali Linux On Windows
Once you have VirtualBox installed on your Windows machine, the next step is to download the Kali Linux ISO file. The ISO file contains the installation image of the Kali Linux operating system that we will use to set up our virtual machine.
-
Deploy the Latest Version of the Nextcloud with Just Two Commands
Nextcloud is one of the most popular on-prem cloud platforms on the market. Recently, the project team released Nextcloud Hub