news
Distributions and Operating Systems: Mageia DDoS, Levente "anthraxx" Polyák Heads Arch Linux, and More
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University of Toronto ☛ A wish for automatic or semi-automatic disk setup in Linux server installers
An extremely common pattern for our Ubuntu servers is that they have exactly two disks and we want those two disks to be set up as mirrored system disks, with a UEFI boot partition in each and the root filesystem in a mirrored RAID array taking up all of the rest of the space (and for /boot/efi to come from the first disk). If a system has a single disk, we want the single-disk, non-mirrored version of this; if the system has more than one or two disks, the installer shouldn't try to do anything because we have an unusual system that needs hand holding; it should either stop to ask for help or abort.
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Mageia
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Measures to protect our web services.
Like many services in the software world, our services are subject to disruptive automated requests that overload our servers. You may have noticed this in the form of significant loading delays or even services becoming unavailable.
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Arch Family
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ArchLinux ☛ Arch Linux 2026 Leader Election Results
Recently we held our leader elections and after a lively discussion period on the (internal) mailing lists and voting phase with two candidates Levente "anthraxx" Polyák was re-elected as Arch Linux Project Lead.
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