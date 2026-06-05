news
Digital Sovereignty and Software Freedom, GNU News
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Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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It's FOSS ☛ Tuta Joins Other European Companies Under the Euro-Office Umbrella
The growing coalition is days away from shipping Euro-Office's first stable release.
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India Times ☛ EU wants to favour European firms for most sensitive cloud, AI contracts
EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen insisted "we are not closing anyone out" but told journalists that for "very critical" sectors, it was "very important" that Europeans provide the services.
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[Repeat] FSF ☛ Free Software Awards: Nominate a person or project by July 12
There's no better way to show a member of the free software community that you appreciate their efforts than by nominating them for a Free Software Award. Whether you're new to the free software community or have been around since the beginning, we ask you to take the time to show your appreciation for a particular member's or project's commitment to software freedom. By nominating them, you send the message that you appreciate their vital work.
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ freeipmi @ Savannah: FreeIPMI 1.6.18 Released
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FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: FSD meeting and weekly recap 2026-05-29
Check out the important work our volunteers accomplished this week and at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: Freie/libre/libero/liber software, for sovereignty and freedom
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