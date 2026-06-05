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GNOME 50.2 Adds Rate Control to the VA-API H.264 Screencast Pipelines
GNOME 50.2 comes almost two months after GNOME 50.1 to implement rate control parameters to the VA-API H.264 screencast pipelines so that the encoder won’t use its default bitrate, and add support for opening the session and accessibility menus on the login screen using either left or right mouse buttons.
GNOME 50.2 also fixes an issue where the “Install Updates” checkbox was shown in the Power Off/Restart dialog even if there were no updates to install, addresses the autorun notification for connected USB drives, and fixes an issue where the spinner resets on each key press in Activities Overview search.