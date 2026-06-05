news
Red Hat's Site is an Ocean of Slop Promotion, Hardly Any "Linux" at All (IBM's Choice)
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Red Hat Official ☛ The next evolution of Red Hat documentation is here
These changes are rolling out over time, with the documentation for Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.6 serving as the pioneer for this new look and feel. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect and how these changes will improve your workflow.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Why flexibility is non-negotiable in the Middle East’s AI transformation journey [Ed: Red Hat's site as 24/7 "slop hype machine"]
The opportunity ahead is significant. Projections suggest AI could contribute USD 320 billion to the Middle East’s economy by 2030, with Egypt expected to generate nearly 8% of its GDP from AI in the same timeframe.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The path to autonomous intelligent networks [Ed: More "AI" hype]
Transitioning to an autonomous intelligent network is now a foundational requirement for service providers to remain competitive. This shift addresses 3 critical priorities for executive leadership:
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Red Hat Official ☛ Managing IT Operations when AI outpaces your patching cycle [Ed: Slop slop slop]
Anthropic’s recent Project Glasswing update proves what security teams have known for a while: The traditional patch cycle simply doesn't work when exposures are discovered at machine speed. Anthropic stated its Claude Mythos Preview model discovered over 10,000 high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities across major enterprise software in just weeks.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Beyond automation: Why the surge in AI-driven security vulnerabilities demands human technical advocacy [Ed: Slop slop slop]
Project Glasswing, Copy Fail, and Dirty Frag share responsible disclosure problems. Project Glasswing shared little actionable information, despite its fanfare. The researchers behind Copy Fail shared findings with kernel.org developers, but not with system vendors. Somebody prematurely leaked details behind Dirty Frag, forcing researcher Hyunwoo Kim to disclose details in a public email thread before anyone could develop patches.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Inside open source AI strategy ft. Steve Watt [Ed: Red Hat lost its direction, decided to shore up Ponzi scheme as "strategy"]
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TechTarget ☛ Enterprises fleeing Broadcom move to OpenShift Virtualization
Users of software from the company formerly known as VMware at Red Hat Summit this week recounted their experiences migrating to OpenShift Virtualization in the wake of skyrocketing license costs.
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InfoWorld ☛ IBM and Red Hat want to become the ‘security clearinghouse’ for open source applications in the enterprise [Ed: This is about slop, not security, and the figures are 100% fake, made up]
The $5 billion Project Lightwell initiative combines AI systems with 20,000 engineers to deliver validated fixes directly into enterprise software supply chains without disruptive upgrades.