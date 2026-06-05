news
today's howtos
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Linux.org ☛ Proxmox 04 - GNU/Linux Virtual Machine
The heart of a Proxmox Server is setting up Virtual Machines (VM) and GNU/Linux Containers (LXC). In this article, we will look at setting up a virtual machine running Linux.
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Linuxize ☛ Podman vs Docker: Differences and Migration Guide
This guide compares Podman and Docker across architecture, rootless containers, systemd integration, Compose workflows, image builds, and migration planning.
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Linuxize ☛ Podman Cheatsheet
Quick reference for Podman commands and rootless container workflows
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James G ☛ Hiding a list with no items in CSS
This got me thinking: could I write a CSS rule that would hide an entire section if the list in the section had no child li elements? I first looked at the :empty CSS psuedo-class (MDN docs for :empty), but :empty is sensitive to white-space. If a ul had no child elements but a single space between its opening and closing tags, :empty would not apply.
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Xe's Blog ☛ IPv6 zones in URLs are a mistake
This happens because URLs can't represent all Unicode values, so any values that don't fit into the grammar of a URL become percent-encoded. This is why sometimes you'll see a %20 in URLs in the wild; that's encoding the ascii space key, which is invalid in URLs.
In order to work around this, you need to percent-encode the percent sign in the IPv6 zone: [...]
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Amber Weinberg ☛ CSS Animated SVG Maps
I had a fun time this week coding a simple SVG map using CSS animations and thought it would be fun to share. This is a simple background animation as the map itself has no interactive elements. The client wanted the map to load in first, then the pins, then have the lines draw the animation from pin to pin. Here’s a look at the working example: [...]