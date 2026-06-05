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LibreOffice 26.2.4 Open-Source Office Suite Released with More Than 40 Bug Fixes
Coming five weeks after LibreOffice 26.2.3, the LibreOffice 26.2.4 release brings more bug fixes to address various issues, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users, as well as stability improvements contributed by LibreOffice’s global community of developers, QA engineers, and ecosystem companies.
In terms of numbers, the LibreOffice 26.2.4 point release addresses 48 bugs. LibreOffice 26.2.4 is available for download right now from the official website as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions.