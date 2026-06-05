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Ubuntu 26.10 Promises a Simplified Installation and New Onboarding Experience
We already knew that Ubuntu 26.10 would ship with the latest GNOME and Linux kernel; in this case, Canonical confirmed that the Stonking Stingray features the upcoming GNOME 51 desktop environment by default and the Linux 7.2 kernel series, as I predicted a few months ago.
But there are many other things to be excited for Ubuntu 26.10, which promises a complete desktop experience on RVA23-compliant hardware, improved driver management, improved multimedia support with the GStreamer 1.30 framework and new Rust-based plugins, and a new, simplified installation experience.