Free and Open Source Software

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LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS Compute

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

Dragon Q8B SBC combines Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 with dual 2.5GbE

Radxa has introduced the Dragon Q8B, a compact single-board computer built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. The board combines an 8-core processor, up to 29 TOPS of AI performance, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multiple PCIe expansion options in a 100 × 75 mm form factor for edge computing, robotics, industrial automation, and intelligent vision applications.

9to5Linux

Blender 5.2 LTS Promises New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Beta Out Now

Blender 5.2 LTS promises new features like a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

Tails 7.8.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Serious Security Vulnerabilities

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.8, the Tails 7.8.1 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel, Linux 6.12.90-2, which was patched against the CVE-2026-43503 security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges.

KDE Gear 26.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.1, KDE Gear 26.04.2 is here to add video URL fallback and a mechanism to detect unavailable formats to AudioTube, adapt KDE Itinerary’s notification icons to the behavior changes introduced in KDE Frameworks 6.27, and adapt most of the KDE apps to KMime’s move to KDE Frameworks.

COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.14, the COSMIC 1.0.15 release adds support for multiple full-screen windows per workspace, which fixes Steam’s Big Picture mode issues, improves MIME app detection in COSMIC Files, and adds a configuration option for XDG activation (focus stealing) behavior.

Giada 1.4.2 Open-Source Loop Machine Makes Working with Scenes Smoother

Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.

T2 Linux 26.6 Brings Linux 7.0, Refined KDE Plasma Desktop with Flatpak Support

T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.

Tor Project blog

Supporting those who speak out

Fear of digital surveillance breeds silence. 

New Release: Tails 7.8.1

For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, they might then use this vulnerability to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.15

This release contains important security updates to the tor daemon and fixes some censorship circumvention problems.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2026

cleanup tool

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
KDE Gear 26.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

  
KDE Gear 26.04.2 is now available as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 26.04 open-source software suite series with fixes for various KDE applications.

 
The Quiet Clause That May Save Linux From Age‑Verification Laws

  
As Colorado and California move age verification to the OS layer, exemptions for open source determine whether Linux desktops stay free of mandatory age‑gating

 
EX-11: Prepping for Plasma's Last X11-Supported Release

  
This change will be included in Plasma 6.8, which will be released in around five months

 
Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base

  
Linux Lite 8.0 distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!


  
 


 
Manufacturing More Birds in Manchester [original]

  
Some excellent news

 
I ditched Ubuntu for Fedora Atomic, and now I can't imagine going back to a mutable OS

  
My move from Windows to Linux was a fun time

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
KDE Linux Drops AUR

  
KDE Linux developers have dropped the Arch User Repository from the build pipeline due to security concerns

 
Linux (Kernel) Turns 35 Next Year, But What Led to GNU/Linux Began in the 1970s [original]

  
Akira Urushibata examines the early years

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
today's leftovers

  
FOSS and BSD, GNU/Linux etc.

 
Firefox Nightly and Tor Browser 15.0.15 Released

  
Mozilla and more

 
Debian Hacking and Canonical Promoting Slop

  
Debian and derivatives

 
Red Hat/Fedora: Majority is Still Marketing of Slop Plagiarism, Updates on AlmaLinux and Qubes

  
Red Hat sells slop

 
Board with GNU/Linux, DIY, Modding

  
Open Hardware and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development news

 
Standards: Against OOXML, GNOME Internationalization Progress

  
OOXML is bad

 
Application Releases: GNU Octave 11.2.0, Transmission 4.1.2, and Shotcut 26.6 Beta

  
Applications etc.

 
Growing Interest in Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty

  
FSF and more

 
Panic Over Privilege Escalation in Linux, Dr. Andrew Tridgell Starts Messing About With LLM Slop

  
Security news, not a good trend

 
Games: CachyOS, Godot, Fatekeeper, Everything is Gun!

  
gaming news

 
today's howtos

  
many more for today

 
EasyOS: EasyOS Excalibur 7.3.8 and More EasyOS News

  
EasyOS leftovers/latest news

 
Blender 5.2 LTS Promises New Fill Tool and Thin Wall Mode, Beta Out Now

  
Blender 5.2 LTS open-source 3D graphics software is now available for public beta testing with new Fill tool, new Thin Wall mode, new Sample Sound node, a new Bevel node, and many other changes.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Meet for Android Auto now rolling out widely

 
Free Software Awards: Nominate a person or project by July 12

  
There's no better way to show a member of the free software community that you appreciate their efforts than by nominating them for a Free Software Award

 
I upgraded to Fedora 44 and one change made it immediately worth it

  
Every version gets more stable and capable, and Fedora 44

 
I finally learned Linux after 5 years of distro-hopping, and all it took was building a NAS

  
If you've been meaning to learn Linux but never quite made it stick

 
Faster, More Reliable [original]

  
About 24 hours ago work was done on the network

 
Leadership is Underrated [original]

  
When ManCity replaced Manuel Pellegrini with a more famous manager it didn't envision winning 20 titles in 10 years (it could only hope) [...] Team-building is something that "Pep" seemed to be good at, as was Jürgen Klopp

 
Tails 7.8.1 Is Out as an Emergency Release to Fix Serious Security Vulnerabilities

  
Tails 7.8.1 anonymous Linux distribution is now available for download with an updated kernel patched against recent security vulnerabilities, Tor 0.4.9.9, and other changes.

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GNU/Linux in Israel Nearing 10% "Market Share" Based on statCounter [original]

  
It's hard to guess what to attribute this to

 
Android Leftovers

  
The closest thing to Pixel's Now Playing is already built into your Android phone

 
Minimal distro MocaccinoOS 26.06 comes with KDE 6.6.5, the 6.18.33 kernel, more

  
With new releases now moved to the MocaccinoOS SourceForge page

 
8 ways I optimize Zorin OS for peak performance - from a decades-long Linux user

  
Like most Linux distributions, Zorin OS offers a lot

 
Linux might never replace Windows, so Valve is putting it in your living room instead

  
For as long as I've been using PCs and building them, the notion that the next year will finally be the Year of the Linux Desktop stubbornly refuses to die

 
Exciting Week Next Week [original]

  
Free software is becoming more mainstream

 
This is how I'd learn Linux if I had to start all over again

  
I've been using Linux exclusively on my workstation for almost four years now

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
CalamaroOS – desktop Linux distribution

  
CalamaroOS is a desktop Linux distribution that builds on Gentoo Stage 3 with systemd and aims to make Gentoo easier to install and use

 
How to try out over 85 Linux distros, no installation required - with DistroSea

  
This web-based Linux platform makes it easy to explore dozens of distributions

 
Using Rhino Linux's new Lomiri snapshot took me back to the glory days of Unity

  
Rhino Linux has always been a beautiful Linux distribution

 
LWN coverage from the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit

  
many new articles

 
LWN on Slop in Linux and Openwashing

  
2 new articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace

  
COSMIC 1.0.15 desktop environment is now available with improvements across COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Store, COSMIC Comp, and COSMIC Applets.

 
Servers and Shows

  
3 more stories - today's leftovers

 
Sharing, Standards, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
FOSS and more

 
Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Improved MDRAID Support

  
Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 disk cloning/imaging tool is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, Partclone 0.3.47, improved MDRAID support, gocryptfs mechanism for image encryption, and other changes.

 
Perl Programming Leftovers

  
From the past week

 
Web News and Release of Waterfox 6.6.14

  
Waterfox 6.6.14 is out

 
Education and Events: Frankfurt Area FreeBSD Hackathon, Python Projects for Raspberry Pi, Postgres Hacking Workshop, and Ubuntu Summit

  
4 new picks of relevance

 
EU Seeking More Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty

  
EU reckoning

 
Devices and Modder-Friendly Hardware: Pimoroni, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware projects mostly

 
Red Hat on OpenShift, Bugs, Slop, and More

  
mostly redhat.com

 
Vulnerabilities in X.Org X server and Xwayland, EasyOS Adopts Xlibre

  
Xlibre and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers, 5 picks

 
NVIDIA Drifts Further Away From Graphics

  
Linux and more

 
BSD: FreeBSD, HomeAssistant , OpenZFS and SeaweedFS

  
4 new picks

 
Kernel Release 7.1-rc6

  
almost final

 
Linux Security News: KDE Linux, RSA, Attack Surface

  
half a dozen new picks

 
Canonical/Ubuntu on InfiniBand, Slop, Flutter, and More

  
Summit and beyond

 
Games: Mina the Hollower, Gravity Circuit, Factorio 2.1, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
IBM/Microsoft Pushing systemd Even Harder, Microsoft Front Group (So-calleda new European consortium for a digital Europe"

  
2 more stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Giada 1.4.2 Open-Source Loop Machine Makes Working with Scenes Smoother

  
Giada 1.4.2 open-source loop machine and music production software is now available for download with smoother scene workflow, fixes for a few annoyances, and some welcome code cleanup.

 
T2 Linux 26.6 Brings Linux 7.0, Refined KDE Plasma Desktop with Flatpak Support

  
T2 Linux SDE 26.6 is now available for download as a hefty update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution adding a refined KDE Plasma desktop with Flatpak support and Linux 7.0.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17 Beta 4.1 Is Now Live: Here's Every Feature You Can Test and Eligible Phones

 
Why Ubuntu won when every other "easy" Linux distro failed

  
Every few years, someone declares that this is finally the Linux desktop's moment

 
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year

  
Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026

 
A Green Anniversary [original]

  
a week away from this site's birthday (or anniversary)

 
Windows Down to New Lows in Australia [original]

  
Is Microsoft going under down under?

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
Why I never let my Android recycling bin sit full for 30 days - and how I empty it

  
Android keeps deleted files in the Trash for 30 days

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles