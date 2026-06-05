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Free and Open Source Software
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CrunchyCleaner - lightweight cache cleanup tool - LinuxLinks
CrunchyCleaner is a lightweight cache cleanup tool for Linux and Windows.
It provides a simple terminal user interface for removing temporary files and software caches from common system locations and applications, giving users an interactive alternative to manual cleanup scripts.
This is free and open source software.
BG Finanças - JavaFX personal finance manager - LinuxLinks
BG Finanças is a JavaFX personal finance manager that helps users organise their financial life around accounts, balances, income, expenses, planning, and reports.
The application is designed for recording money movements, monitoring spending, and keeping an overview of personal finances from a desktop interface.
This is free and open source software.
asak - terminal audio tool - LinuxLinks
asak is a terminal audio tool that provides a keyboard-driven interface for working with audio files. It lets users browse and preview local audio files, inspect waveforms and channel meters, record new WAV files, and choose playback and recording devices without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Trophy - terminal 3D model viewer - LinuxLinks
Trophy is a terminal 3D model viewer that displays OBJ, GLB, and STL files directly inside a terminal window. It provides interactive controls for rotating, zooming, and inspecting models, with software rendering that doesn’t require a GPU and can work over SSH.
This is free and open source software.