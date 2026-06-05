Linux (Kernel) Turns 35 Next Year, But What Led to GNU/Linux Began in the 1970s

Do you waddle the waddle?

This release contains important security updates to the tor daemon and fixes some censorship circumvention problems.

For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, they might then use this vulnerability to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.

Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.14, the COSMIC 1.0.15 release adds support for multiple full-screen windows per workspace, which fixes Steam’s Big Picture mode issues, improves MIME app detection in COSMIC Files, and adds a configuration option for XDG activation (focus stealing) behavior.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.1, KDE Gear 26.04.2 is here to add video URL fallback and a mechanism to detect unavailable formats to AudioTube, adapt KDE Itinerary’s notification icons to the behavior changes introduced in KDE Frameworks 6.27, and adapt most of the KDE apps to KMime’s move to KDE Frameworks.

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.8, the Tails 7.8.1 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel, Linux 6.12.90-2, which was patched against the CVE-2026-43503 security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges.

Blender 5.2 LTS promises new features like a brand new Fill tool, a new Bevel node, new Geometry bundles, a new Sample Sound node to pull frequency data from audio files, support for Geometry nodes in empty objects, and support for node-based physics simulations powered by Geometry nodes.

Radxa has introduced the Dragon Q8B, a compact single-board computer built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. The board combines an 8-core processor, up to 29 TOPS of AI performance, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multiple PCIe expansion options in a 100 × 75 mm form factor for edge computing, robotics, industrial automation, and intelligent vision applications.

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

original

Linux (Kernel) Turns 35 Next Year, But What Led to GNU/Linux Began in the 1970s

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2026



Akira Urushibata examines the early years

Akira Urushibata has taken a look at early dates in an effort to understand the history of GNU and what led to it. Quoting Urushibata:



The GNU Project started over 40 years ago. With the passing of time things have changed and nowadays many young people are not aware what computing was like in the 1980s.

I decided to make a list of notable events in that period to help put things into perspective.

1978? Xerox 9700 laser printer installed in MIT AI Labs - no source code https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Xerox_9700

17 October 1979 Spreadsheet program VisiCalc released

Late 1979 Steve Jobs visits Xerox PARC, decides to develop computer with bitmap screen, GUI, icons, mouse.

1980 RMS visits Carnegie Mellon University request for laser printer source code refused

1980 "The Third Wave" by Alvin Toffler published

November 1980 IBM signs contract with Microsoft on IBM PC operating system

21 August 1981 IBM PC released

1981 Japan surpassses US in DRAM production - producers believe they've obtained control of the crucial component of the information age

24 February 1982 Sun Microsystems founded

December 1982 Adobe founded

19 January 1983 Apple Lisa released (first GUI-based mass-marketed PC)

26 January 1983 Lotus 1-2-3 released

July 1983 Nintendo Family Computer released (in Japan)

27 September 1983 GNU project announced - development starts January 1984

January 1984 AT&T breakup - AT&T enters computer business

24 January 1984 Apple Machintosh released

20 March 1985 GNU Emacs released

May 1985 GNU Manifesto announced

20 November 1985 Microsoft Windows 1.0 released

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I'd like to hear your opinions. I'd like to get information on MIT AI Labs ICT and the Xerox laser printer.

Akira Urushibata



Linux did not even start until the early 90s. █

Image source: Xerox 9700 du MIT