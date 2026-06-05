news
Games: GeForce NOW, Guncrypt, Steam Survey, and More
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Here's what's coming to GeForce NOW in June including NTE: Neverness to Everness, SpaceCraft, Gothic 1 Remake | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA have revealed what's to come for GeForce NOW during June 2026 and there's some good stuff available for fans of cloud gaming.
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ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE takes to the skies on October 1 | GamingOnLinux
If you have the need for speed, flight combat game ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE is coming on October 1st from Bandai Namco Entertainment. Looks and sounds pretty damn impressive too.
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From the Fruit Ninja devs, build the perfect sequence of individual shots in the bullet hell Guncrypt | GamingOnLinux
Guncrypt is truly a bullet hell like no other! Not only do you individually customize the bullets, the movement mechanics are quite unique too.
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Steam Survey for May 2026 is out - Linux down at 3.99% but still above macOS | GamingOnLinux
Valve released the data for the Steam Hardware & Software Survey for May 2026, showing a dip in the overall Linux user share.
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Dune: Awakening is getting a single-player mode and more story content | GamingOnLinux
In quite a surprise, the MMO Dune: Awakening is getting a single-player mode for those who don't want to deal with other people while exploring the desert.
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Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis releases February 2027 and it uses generative AI | GamingOnLinux
Crystal Dynamics with Flying Wild Hog and Amazon Game Studios revealed the Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis release date, but generative AI is derailing it. You've got a while to wait as the release date is now February 12, 2027.
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Dominocalypse ingeniously blends tile-pushing dominoes with roguelike and puzzle elements | GamingOnLinux
Whatever will indie developers think of next to have you make game-breaking combinations? Tile-pushing dominoes is what in Dominocalypse.