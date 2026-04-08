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Microsoft is Worse than You Think
Microsoft is worse than the “friendly software company” image suggests, because the story keeps repeating: squeeze the market, normalize surveillance, then call it innovation. The problem isn’t one bad product or one unlucky quarter. It’s a pattern, and the receipts are public.
Microsoft doesn’t just compete. It leans on distribution, bundling, and sheer size until rivals can barely breathe. In 2024, EU regulators said Microsoft breached antitrust rules by tying Teams to its Office suite, a move that could have exposed the company to fines worth up to 10% of global revenue. Microsoft later moved to unbundle Teams, which is another way of saying regulators had to pry the hand off the scale.
That’s the part people miss when they talk about “great products.” A company can make useful tools and still behave like a market bully. If your product wins because it is the default in the places people are already trapped, that’s not the cleanest kind of victory.