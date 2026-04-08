The Birds and the Sun, Relaxing Day

Foenix Labs’ A2560Me is a Mini-ITX motherboard built around the Motorola MC68LC060 processor and designed as an updated version of the earlier A2560M platform. The system combines a legacy 68k CPU architecture with FPGA-based subsystems and more recent interfaces such as PCIe and DDR3 memory.

The AIO-3588Q is an ARM-based motherboard built around the Rockchip RK3588 SoC, aimed at edge computing, industrial control, and multi-display systems. The platform integrates high-resolution video interfaces, networking, and expansion options within a compact form factor.

Sony Electronics has announced availability of the AS-DT1 LiDAR depth sensor, unveiled last year. It is described as one of the smallest LiDAR sensors in its class and is designed for integration into size- and weight-constrained systems such as mobile robots, drones, and inspection platforms.

We are not aware of these vulnerabilities being exploited in practice.

Coming three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.6.3, the KDE Plasma 6.6.4 release is here to reduce CPU and GPU load for full-screen windows (a.k.a. “direct scan-out”) on displays where the cursor is not present.

OpenSSL 3.6.2 is here two and a half months after OpenSSL 3.6.1 to address several important security vulnerabilities, including incorrect failure handling in RSA KEM RSASVE encapsulation (CVE-2026-31790) and an out-of-bounds read in AES-CFB-128 on x86-64 CPUs with AVX-512 support (CVE-2026-28386).

Coming two weeks after Firefox 149, the Firefox 149.0.2 point release is here to address an issue on Linux systems, when using a Wayland session, where the browser toolbar could become unresponsive to mouse clicks after dragging a tab.

The biggest new feature in the APT 3.2 release is the long-anticipated rollback and history functionality that other package managers like DNF for Red Hat-based distros. This change was actually implemented in the development version 3.1.7, but it’s now part of the stable APT 3.2 release.

Based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repositories as of April 4th, 2026, the GParted Live 1.8.1-3 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19.10 and ships with GParted 1.8.1, which implements a workaround for the blkid command for identifying block devices to prevent false detection of whole disk ZFS.

Coming about five weeks after GStreamer 1.28.1, the GStreamer 1.28.2 release introduces caching support to the nvcodec plugin for hardware-accelerated video encoding and decoding on NVIDIA GPUs to speed up initialization, and improves the robustness and stability of WebRTC DTLS.

The biggest new feature in the OpenShot 3.5.1 release is Optimize Preview, a built-in proxy editing workflow for creating or linking lower-resolution preview files, which should make it easier to work with large, high-resolution, or demanding video clips.

Flatpak 1.16.4 is here about two and a half months after Flatpak 1.16.3, which only made Flatpak more selective about when to map the font-dirs.xml file in the flatpak build command, to address two security vulnerabilities, CVE-2026-34078 and CVE-2026-34079.

Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 is here to introduce various Fastboot improvements, such as the ability to enumerate storage devices, the ability to retry on transient USB errors, support for mount, unmount, and custom gadgets, and the renaming of stage to download.

Coming two years after GNU nano 8.0, the GNU nano 9.0 release makes all lines scrolled sideways together when the cursor almost goes offscreen to the right by just the amount needed to keep the cursor in view. You can go back to the old single-line horizontal scrolling by using --solosidescroll or ‘set solosidescroll’.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Here is an overview of just some of their activities over the last few weeks.

original

The Birds and the Sun, Relaxing Day

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 08, 2026,

updated Apr 08, 2026



Today was a really lovely day, which began with a pleasant trip to Town and ended with sunset and darkness at almost 8PM.

It's expected that the next few days will be cloudy, but at least I got some tan while listening to music. Then I moved indoors and caught up with GNU/Linux news, which got posted to this site.

Today Hi-Dee (and friends) was fed while I was sunbathing. Later many other birds joined. Too many. Then Bot ("Bottle") showed up and was bottle-fed more than 20 times, on several separate occasions. The "cleaning bird" came several times, including at 7PM. Then "Neck" join in and began bullying her. So it had to stop. Time to go.

Our life is simple, yet it is rewarding and generally satisfying. We only use Free software, we try to cook our own food (it's healthier that way), and we exercise routinely. This saying resonates well this year: "Lawsuits are temporary. Glory is forever. Go public."

Going public sounds easy, but they try to bully you some more for doing so. Here's what we've published thus far:

Lots more to come. Our barrister strongly encouraged us to write about it because never before did he see such grotesque abuse of the legal system.

Trying to silence us will only ever backfire. █

Image source: Lunch