Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

vimcord - terminal UI Discord client - LinuxLinks
vimcord is a terminal UI Discord client written in Rust.
Neoleo - lightweight curses spreadsheet - LinuxLinks
Neoleo is a lightweight curses spreadsheet based on oleo. It uses ncurses.
Panox - clipboard manager - LinuxLinks
Panox is a modern, visually appealing clipboard manager designed specifically for Wayland compositors.
Built with GTK4 and Libadwaita, Panox provides a seamless clipboard experience with support for both text and images.
Pyright - static type checker - LinuxLinks
Pyright is a full-featured, standards-compliant static type checker for Python. It is designed for high performance and can be used with large Python source bases.
Pyright includes a command-line tool, a language server, and an extension for Visual Studio Code.
dumbpipe - create a dumb pipe between two machines - LinuxLinks
This is an example to use iroh to create a dumb pipe to connect two machines with a QUIC connection.
Iroh will take care of hole punching and NAT traversal whenever possible, and fall back to a relay if hole punching does not succeed.
It is also useful as a standalone tool for quick copy jobs.
This is inspired by the unix tool netcat. While netcat works with IP addresses, dumbpipe works with 256 bit endpoint ids and therefore is somewhat location transparent. In addition, connections are encrypted using TLS.
cull - reclaim precious disk space - LinuxLinks
Linux distributions come supplied with utilities to explore disk usage. For example, du is a popular tool used to estimate file space usage; space being used under a particular directory or files on a file system.
du shows directories which are taking up space. And you can combine du with other command-line utilities such as grep and sort to make the output more meaningful. But if you want a more visual experience, you don’t need to leave the terminal. One interesting alternative is cull, an interactive TUI disk space analyzer.
Phpactor - heavy-lifting refactoring and introspection tools - LinuxLinks
Phpactor is a PHP completion, refactoring, introspection tool and language server.
It aims to provide heavy-lifting refactoring and introspection tools which can be used standalone or as the backend for a text editor to provide intelligent code completion.
ElecWhat - simple desktop WhatsApp client - LinuxLinks
ElecWhat is a simple desktop WhatsApp client for Linux.
Envy - manage secrets - LinuxLinks
Envy is a single binary that gives you both a slick TUI for browsing secrets and a CLI for automation.
