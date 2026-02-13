Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

This is an example to use iroh to create a dumb pipe to connect two machines with a QUIC connection.

Iroh will take care of hole punching and NAT traversal whenever possible, and fall back to a relay if hole punching does not succeed.

It is also useful as a standalone tool for quick copy jobs.

This is inspired by the unix tool netcat. While netcat works with IP addresses, dumbpipe works with 256 bit endpoint ids and therefore is somewhat location transparent. In addition, connections are encrypted using TLS.

This is free and open source software.