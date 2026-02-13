news
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Rlang ☛ How Posit’s Public Package Manager manylinux_2_28 repository can help you if your R project is stuck on Ubuntu Focal Fossa
I am a massive fan of repositories making binary R packages available.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS released with Linux 6.17 + Mesa 25.2
Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS is now available to download. This is the fourth point release in the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ‘Noble Numbat’ series since it launched in April 2024. The new installer image (ISO) contains all of the security, bug and software updates released since the Ubuntu 24.04.3 release last August. More notably, Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS ships with a new hardware enablement stack (HWE) offering Linux kernel 6.17 and Mesa 25.2.8, both back-ported from Ubuntu 25.10 and available to install on existing Ubuntu 24.04 systems – no fresh install required.
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Ubuntu 24.04.4
Florent 'Skia' Jacquet has announced an update to Ubuntu's 24.04 LTS branch. The new version, 24.04.4, continues the latest long-term support branch of the distribution while updating hardware support and applying security patches. [...]
Ubuntu ☛ When an upstream change broke smartcard FIPS authentication – and how we fixed it
I really like how this case brought different groups together. Even though we come from different backgrounds, we all had the same goal: fixing the problem for our users. This is the real power of open source: people working together as one team to build better software for everyone.
Ubuntu ☛ Open platforms, edge AI, and sovereign telco clouds: Ecrio & Canonical at MWC Barcelona [Ed: Buzzwords saturation]
One of the demos is the result of Canonical’s collaboration with Ecrio, a leader in AI-powered critical communication software optimized for private mobile and edge deployments. Ecrio Edge AI Communication Platform is an end-to-end platform that combines edge AI and communications to enable rapid human oversight where automation alone falls short. The platform delivers actionable and distributed inferencing, intelligent human-to-machine communications, and full support for generative and agentic AI, with a companion app for rugged phones, tablets, and smart glasses for human escalation.