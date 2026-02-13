news
Red Hat ☛ Build a zero trust environment with Red Bait Connectivity Link
This guide shows you how to build a zero trust environment using Red Bait Connectivity Link and Red Hat OpenShift GitOps. By following this demonstration, you will learn how to manage secure connectivity between services, gateways, and identity providers. This example uses the NeuralBank application to show these security patterns in a practical context.
Red Hat ☛ How to build an image mode pipeline with GitLab
This guide provides a step-by-step process for creating a robust, automated CI/CD pipeline for image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) using GitLab. Image mode, utilizing the power of bootc (bootable containers), fundamentally shifts how we manage and deploy operating systems. Instead of traditional package management, we treat the OS as a container image, making deployments immutable, verifiable, and highly consistent.
Set up the pipeline
Before setting up the pipeline, ensure you have the following prerequisites:
Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ SELinux: A Practical Guide for Fedora and RHEL
If you’ve spent time on Fedora or RHEL systems, you’ve encountered SELinux. And if you’re like many administrators, your first instinct when something doesn’t work is to check if SELinux is the culprit. The temptation to run setenforce 0 is strong - but it’s also the wrong approach.
SELinux (Security-Enhanced Linux) implements mandatory access control (MAC) at the kernel level. Unlike traditional Unix permissions (discretionary access control), SELinux policies are enforced regardless of file ownership or traditional permissions. A process running as root can still be blocked from accessing files if the SELinux policy doesn’t permit it.
This guide focuses on practical skills: understanding what SELinux is doing, troubleshooting denials, and configuring policies correctly. We’ll cover the concepts you need without getting lost in policy theory.
Red Hat Official ☛ From challenge to champion: Elevate your vulnerability management strategy
Based on our work with customers, we've identified a few common areas where we can all “level up” our vulnerability management game.
Red Hat Official ☛ Building bridges to European Digital Sovereignty
For decades, Red Hat has catalyzed open source adoption across the European Union. We advocate for ‘default-to-open’ EU policies because they help unlock Europe’s full potential. From improving citizen public services with the València City Council and ITZBund to modernizing IT for major European entities such as BBVA, Volkswagen and Airbus, our mission remains consistent: fostering open, borderless innovation.
Red Hat Official ☛ UK Ministry of Defence Collaborates with Red Hat to Improve Digital Delivery, Unlock AI Capabilities and Scale its Hybrid Cloud
Red Hat Official ☛ Data Security And AI
The relationship between data and AI is...complicated. AI is built on data. It often needs more. A wealth of data can make AI strong. But it can also be a weakness.
Oracle Virtualization adds support for Oracle Linux 9 compute
The Oracle Linux and Oracle Virtualization team is pleased to announce support for Oracle Linux 9 Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) hosts with Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager 4.5. This product update allows customers to run and manage Oracle Linux 9 KVM compute hosts with Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager; moving Oracle Virtualization to a more current version of Oracle Linux with the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel (UEK).