Red Hat Leftovers

This guide provides a step-by-step process for creating a robust, automated CI/CD pipeline for image mode for Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) using GitLab. Image mode, utilizing the power of bootc (bootable containers), fundamentally shifts how we manage and deploy operating systems. Instead of traditional package management, we treat the OS as a container image, making deployments immutable, verifiable, and highly consistent.

Set up the pipeline

Before setting up the pipeline, ensure you have the following prerequisites: