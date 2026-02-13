news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 13, 2026



Quoting: Hands-On With Lilidog Linux 26.02.06, the New Debian-Based Openbox Distro - FOSS Force —

On Friday, Lilidog Linux, a newish distro that’s been around for about six years, released version 26.02.06. The distro is based on Debian 13 “Trixie” stable, and features a customized Openbox window manager. It comes in three basic flavors: Lilidog, which is the default Openbox version; Beardog, which is barebones without the display manager; and Waydog, which is the Wayland version featuring the Labwc and Sway Wayland compositors.

For purposes of this review, we are going with the default Lilidog Linux 64-bit version.

The distro offers both 32- and 64-bit versions, with the minimum system requirements being a 1 GHz processor, 2 GB or more of RAM, an integrated graphics card, and 10 GB of free disk space.