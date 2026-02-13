news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 13, 2026



Quoting: Linux 6.12.71 —

I'm announcing the release of the 6.12.71 kernel.

All users of the 6.12 kernel series that had issues with 6.12.69 or 6.12.70 should upgrade, as some regressions are fixed here.

The updated 6.12.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.12.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h