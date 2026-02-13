news
PostgreSQL 18.2, 17.8, 16.12, 15.16, and 14.21 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update to all supported versions of PostgreSQL, including 18.2, 17.8, 16.12, 15.16, and 14.21. This release fixes 5 security vulnerabilities and over 65 bugs reported
CVE-2026-2003: PostgreSQL
oidvector discloses a few bytes of memory
CVSS v3.1 Base Score: 4.3
Supported, Vulnerable Versions: 14 - 18.
Improper validation of type
oidvector in PostgreSQL allows a database user to disclose a few bytes of server memory. We have not ruled out viability of attacks that arrange for presence of confidential information in disclosed bytes, but they seem unlikely. Versions before PostgreSQL 18.2, 17.8, 16.12, 15.16, and 14.21 are affected.