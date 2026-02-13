news
Debian: RcppSpdlog 0.0.27, Processes, and Freexian
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSpdlog 0.0.27 on CRAN: C++20 Accommodations
Version 0.0.27 of RcppSpdlog arrived site will be refreshed too. RcppSpdlog
Brian Ripley has now turned C++20 on as a default for R-devel (aka R 4.6.0 ‘to be’), and this turned up misbehvior in packages using RcppSpdlog such as our spdl wrapper (offering a nicer interface from both R and C++) when relying on
std::format.
LWN ☛ Debian DFSG Team announces new dashboard and queue processes
Reinhard Tartler of Debian's new DFSG, Licensing & New Packages Team, or simply "DFSG Team", has announced that the team is now operational and is deploying new tooling to improve the NEW queue experience for Debian developers and
Our primary and immediate goal is simple: get the queue down.
Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: cross building, rebootstrap updates, Refresh of the patch tagging guidelines and more! (by Anupa Ann Joseph)
In version 1.10.1, Meson merged a patch to make it call the correct
g-ir-scannerby default thanks to Eli Schwarz. This problem affected more than 130 source packages. Helmut retried building them all and filed 69 patches as a result. A significant portion of those packages require another Meson change to call the correct
vapigen. Another notable change is converting gnu-efi to multiarch, which ended up requiring changes to a number of other packages. Since Aurelien dropped the
libcrypt-devdependency from
libc6-dev, this transition now is mostly complete and has resulted in most of the Perl ecosystem correctly expressing
perl-xs-devdependencies needed for cross building. It is these infrastructure changes affecting several client packages that this work targets.