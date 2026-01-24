news
Linux Foundation Issues Paid-for SPAM for Microsoft and Others, Promoting a Financial Scam
PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Reveals 2026 Global Events Program, Advancing Open Source AI and Enabling Community-Based Innovation
European Business Press SA ☛ Linux Foundation pushes open source AI with expanded 2026 events program
The Linux Foundation has unveiled its 2026 global events program, putting open source AI, agentic systems and scalable AI infrastructure front and center. The nonprofit plans dozens of conferences and community gatherings worldwide, spanning everything from core infrastructure to production-ready AI frameworks.
Open Source For U ☛ Globe And Nokia Scale Open Source Network APIs Through Linux Foundation Camara
Globe Telecom Inc. has expanded its alliance with Nokia to accelerate the rollout of open, standards-based network application programming interfaces (APIs) across Globe’s partner and developer ecosystem, reinforcing a shift toward open telecom platforms.