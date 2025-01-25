posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 25, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu Cinnamon - community-driven Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Ubuntu Cinnamon is a community-driven flavor of Ubuntu, combining Linux Mint’s flagship Cinnamon Desktop with Ubuntu, packed with everything you need to go with it. Keeping stability, speed, and elegance is our top priority.

Cinnamon takes the more traditional approach of a GNOME 2 and MATE-like desktop. Similar to Windows 7, it is easy to transition from your Windows system to Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix, and even if you still prefer to keep Windows on the side, you can always dual-boot Windows and Ubuntu Cinnamon.

With Ubuntu Cinnamon, you get the traditional default Cinnamon desktop along with most GNOME Desktop applications. The LibreOffice suite also comes pre-installed.

It is made for all home users alike, with intuitive software, and a simpler, customisable desktop suited with many personalization options and addons for some extra spice.