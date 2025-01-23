GNOME 46.8 Release Speeds Up Thumbnail Loading in the Nautilus File Manager

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 23, 2025



Those of you still using the GNOME 46 desktop environment series will be happy to learn that the GNOME 46.8 release speeds up thumbnail loading in the Nautilus (Files) file manager, improves support for the Trisquel GNU/Linux distribution in the GNOME Boxes app, and adapts more components to the new GNOME Release Service.

The Nautilus file manager received a bunch of fixes for bugs when opening a folder in the correct window during a DnD hover, scrolling on a touchscreen, using Ctrl + scroll to zoom in and out of view, incorrect file operation, scaling up images in the Properties dialog, reloading in global search, as well as a memory leak and a crash.

