Mozilla: Rust Development and "Hey Hi" (AI) Nonsense
-
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Rust 2024 in beta channel [Ed: Rust is a political programming language and framework. You MUST use proprietary software to participate and you MUST agree with the politics of the people who wrote the core.]
Rust 2024 in beta channel
The next edition, Rust 2024, has entered the beta channel. It will live there until 2025-02-20, when Rust 1.85 and Rust 2024 will be released as stable.
We're really happy with how Rust 2024 has turned out, and we're looking forward to putting it in your hands.
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: Announcing the WebExtensions ML API [Ed: Mozilla is not advancing the Web, it helps shore up a nasty bubble]
Greetings extension developers!
We wanted to highlight this just-published blog post from our Hey Hi (AI) team where they share some exciting news – we’re shipping a new experimental ML API in Firefox that will allow developers to leverage our Hey Hi (AI) Runtime to run offline machine learning tasks in their web extensions.
Head on over to Mozilla’s AI blog to learn more. After you’ve had a chance to check it out, we encourage you to share feedback, comments, or questions over on the Mozilla Hey Hi (AI) Discord (invite link).
-
Mozilla ☛ Running Inference In Web Extensions [Ed: "Image generated by DALL*E" means that Mozilla, instead of catering for the Web, is now filling the Web with slop. It exacerbates an existing problem.]
Image generated by DALL*E