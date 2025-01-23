Games: Crosswords 0.3.14, SDL 3, and More
-
GNOME ☛ Jonathan Blandford: Crosswords 0.3.14
I released Crosswords-0.3.14 this week. This is a checkpoint release—there are a number of experimental features that are still under development. However, I wanted to get a stable release out before changing things too much. Download the apps on flathub! (game, editor)
Almost all the work this cycle happened in the editor. As a result, this is the first version of the editor that’s somewhat close to my vision and that I’m not embarrassed giving to a crossword constructor to use. If you use it, I’d love feedback as to how it went.
-
Forbes ☛ The First Legion Go S Graphics Benchmark Is Here
A YouTube channel owner received his Legion Go S earlier than expected, and has published an interesting 3DMark Time Spy result.
-
Linuxiac ☛ SDL 3 Released with Enhanced APIs, Improved Documentation, and More
SDL (Simple DirectMedia Layer) 3.2 is here as the first official stable release of the SDL 3 branch, bringing better APIs, modern GPU rendering, and more.
-
Nolen Royalty ☛ The NYC tech art games triangle
Please don’t read into my placement on this triangle too much. It is largely me trying to describe what the average person in each of these spaces is focusing on. I love all of these places! But I think it is clearly true that NYU’s Game Center is more focused on games than ITP (also a branch of NYU), even though I’ve brought my games to both of them.
-
Olimex ☛ Plovdiv Game Jam 2025 is this weekend in Technical University in Plovdiv – there will be retro gaming corner
There will be Retro Game corner where we will install 3 pcs Neo6502pc and people will be able to play thousands of old Apple ][ retro games.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Tang Console: Compact FPGA Platform for Development and Retro Gaming
Sipeed has recently launched the Tang Console, described as a compact FPGA platform designed for developers and hardware enthusiasts. It offers a flexible and portable solution for applications such as hardware prototyping and retro gaming system emulation.