Games: Crosswords 0.3.14, SDL 3, and More

I released Crosswords-0.3.14 this week. This is a checkpoint release—there are a number of experimental features that are still under development. However, I wanted to get a stable release out before changing things too much. Download the apps on flathub! (game, editor)

Almost all the work this cycle happened in the editor. As a result, this is the first version of the editor that’s somewhat close to my vision and that I’m not embarrassed giving to a crossword constructor to use. If you use it, I’d love feedback as to how it went.