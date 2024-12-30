This went on for a week. Then two. Then three. The dev, at this point, sent an email “boasting” about how his idea of moving to the cloud had been successful for service continuity. After a month, the bill arrived. No one had realized what was happening. They never told me the amount, but I know a good portion of the remaining budget for the project’s development and promotion went up in smoke. And when an investor found out what had happened and how all that money had been burned, they pulled out. I can only imagine: if in the early days they filled 2 TB in just a few hours, with traffic increasing daily over a month…

In the end, the project failed, and this event, while not the sole cause, significantly undermined the credibility of how the money was managed.

Basically, I almost died for nothing. :-D