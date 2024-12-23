Whenever you want to add interactive elements inside your information bubble, it's not called tooltip, but toggletip. Toggletips can contain semantic markup, rich content and interactive elements, and usually only appear when an element is clicked. The great thing about toggletips is that they're accessible on touchscreens and easier to find and recognise for users with low vision.

So depending on your use case, you need to implement a tooltip or a toggletip.

But let's circle back to the title attribute. Often, people use it to create a tooltip. However, this is not the recommended way to go.