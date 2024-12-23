today's howtos
Jim Nielsen ☛ Making o(m)g:image, Part IV: URLs
So what do I do? I use the same technology used on the SpaceJam website from 1996 to present a quiz: links!
Markup from Hell ☛ PSA: Stop using the title attribute as tooltip! - HTMHell
Whenever you want to add interactive elements inside your information bubble, it's not called tooltip, but toggletip. Toggletips can contain semantic markup, rich content and interactive elements, and usually only appear when an element is clicked. The great thing about toggletips is that they're accessible on touchscreens and easier to find and recognise for users with low vision.
So depending on your use case, you need to implement a tooltip or a toggletip.
But let's circle back to the title attribute. Often, people use it to create a tooltip. However, this is not the recommended way to go.
Connor Tumbleson ☛ The Cicada 3301 Mystery (Puzzle 3 Solve) - Part 4
This seems a bit too easy - there appears to be 4 images in sequential order. With all the confusion we've had in prior puzzles with backward images, reversed images, etc I expected something a bit more complex.
If we were to visualize this packed data - it would resemble this image.
University of Toronto ☛ When power cycling your (x86) server isn't enough to recover it
We have various sorts of servers here, and generally they run without problems unless they experience obvious hardware failures. Rarely, we experience Linux kernel hangs on them, and when this happens, we power cycle the machines, as one does, and the server comes back. Well, almost always. We have two servers (of the same model), where something different has happened once.
Chuck Carroll ☛ Chuck Carroll
Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation (or CGNAT) is a NAT used by ISPs to manage IPv4 addresses they're assigned. Essentially they allow the ISP to assign a single IPv4 address to multiple customers.
There's a few reasons why some ISPs do this, but it's primarily it's due to the limited availability of IPv4 addresses. There's only 4.3 billion possible unique IPv4 addresses so it helps alleviate the shortages while IPv4 is phased out in favor of IPv6 which has 340 trillion trillion possible addresses. It's also more cost effective for ISPs since it means they can acquire less addresses from the Regional Internet Registry (RIR).
Markup from Hell ☛ Grouping form fields
When I first stumbled upon fieldset and legend, I didn’t know much about HTML and especially not about accessibility. Everything I noticed was the special way a legend is displayed inside a fieldset – or rather: alongside the border of a fieldset.
Fast forward to (kind of) today: while working on a contact form, I first could get my hands on this element and learned more about it.
James G ☛ Advent of Patterns: Persistent information on scroll
Some parts of websites continue to stay on screen as you scroll to different parts of a page.
For example, the IndieWeb wiki shows the title of a page you are viewing at the top of the page and the table of contents on the right side. This information persists as you scroll through the page: [...]
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install pgAdmin on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install pgAdmin on CentOS Stream 10. PostgreSQL is a powerful, open-source object-relational database system known for its robustness and scalability. pgAdmin, a popular web-based administration tool for PostgreSQL, offers a user-friendly interface for managing databases.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenSearch on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
OpenSearch is an open-source search and analytics suite that allows users to perform advanced search operations and analyze large volumes of data. Developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), it is a robust solution for enterprises requiring powerful search capabilities and real-time analytics.
ID Root ☛ How To Install WoeUSB on Fedora 41
Creating bootable USB drives for backdoored Windows installations from a GNU/Linux environment can be a daunting task. However, with the right tools, this process becomes straightforward and efficient. One such tool is WoeUSB, a powerful utility designed to facilitate the creation of backdoored Windows installation media from ISO files.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Perl on CentOS Stream 10. Perl is a highly capable programming language known for its flexibility and power, often used for system administration, web development, and network programming.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on CentOS Stream 10. MySQL is a powerful and widely-used relational database management system (RDBMS) that serves as the backbone for many applications, from small websites to large enterprise solutions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kdenlive on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kdenlive on CentOS Stream 10. Kdenlive is a powerful open-source video editing software that provides a robust platform for video editing enthusiasts and professionals alike. With its extensive features and user-friendly interface, Kdenlive has gained popularity among GNU/Linux users.
