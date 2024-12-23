Security Leftovers
-
Medevel ☛ Boost Your Cybersecurity Arsenal: 13 Open-Source Tools to Know
In today’s fast-evolving world of cybersecurity, success isn’t just about what you know—it’s about the tools you use. For pentesters and security engineers, having the right tools can make all the difference between uncovering hidden vulnerabilities and missing critical risks.
-
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
-
Simon Josefsson ☛ OpenSSH and Git on a Post-Quantum SPHINCS+
What post-quantum signature algorithms are available? There is an effort by NIST to standardize post-quantum algorithms, and they have a category for signature algorithms. According to wikipedia, after round three the selected algorithms are CRYSTALS-Dilithium, FALCON and SPHINCS+. Of these, SPHINCS+ appears to be a conservative choice suitable for long-term digital signatures. Can we get this to work?
-
-
Windows TCO
-
The Record ☛ Inside Operation Destabilise: How a ransomware investigation linked Russian money laundering and street-level drug dealing | The Record from Recorded Future News
Earlier this month, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) unveiled the most complex investigation that staff can remember. Over nearly four years, Operation Destabilise involved almost everyone at the agency.
What those staff uncovered was unprecedented for law enforcement: the complete financial chain connecting street-level drug dealing to the multibillion-dollar money-laundering operations that underpin criminal activities on a global scale.
-