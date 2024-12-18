Games: Steam Deck Stars Bundle, Crescent County, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods new cross-platform app v0.7.1 released finally supporting upgrades - better modding for Linux / Steam Deck
This is a big one! The new and still in development cross-platform Nexus Mods app that has Linux support just released version 0.7.1 and you no longer have to remove everything to update.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Steam Deck Stars Bundle on Steam has some top Deck Verified games for cheap
Here's your chance to get four absolutely brilliant games that are all Steam Deck Verified, have Native Linux support and at a discount too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Crescent County is an open-world "witch-tech" delivery life-sim where you travel around on a motorised broom
Witch-tech? That's a new one. Crescent County has a really fun idea and some lovely visuals too. It's a delivery life-sim where you move to a witch-tech island and explore its painterly open world on the back of your scrappy, souped-up motorbroom.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tempest Rising looks awesome and this RTS is launching in April 2025
I quite enjoyed the first initial demo of Tempest Rising, a classic RTS like Westwood used to make (Red Alert, Command & Conquer) only a lot shinier and now it has a release date along with a new trailer. You'll need Proton to play this on Linux when it launches on April 24th, 2025.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ A Game About Digging A Hole has you dig the stupidest biggest hole possible to find potential secrets
A Game About Digging A Hole sounds like it might actually be somewhat amusing. As the name suggests, it's all about digging down deep where you might find some secrets.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Drill-ship survival game Volcanoids adds big mech spiders and tanks that drill up through the ground to say hi
I still think Volcanoids has one of the absolutely coolest ideas for a survival game, with your base being a big moving drill that burrows through the earth and it just keeps on getting better. Volcanoids has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Playable.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wilderness survival roguelike Wayward adds creature territories, deities, item stacking and lots more
Wayward is an Early Access wilderness survival roguelike that's highly rated by players, and it just had a massive update launch with "Runekeeper". It has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Playable.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stoneshard major upgrade brings an upgradable fast-travel caravan system, cooking, new locations and more
Stoneshard is a very challenging open-world RPG currently in Early Access and the latest major release is a really big one. Stoneshard has Native Linux support and is rated Steam Deck Playable.