Mozilla: “Firefox” in Haiku, Ecosia Partnership, Improvements to Mozilla’s Searchfox Code Browser, Lawsuit from Former Executive
-
OS News ☛ “Firefox” ported to Haiku
Haiku is already awash with browsers to choose from, with Falkon (yes, the same one) being the primary choice for most Haiku users, since it offers the best overall experience. We’ve got a new addition to the team, however, as Firefox – in the form of Iceweasel, because trademark stuff and so on – has been ported to Haiku. Jules Enriquez provides some more background in a post on Mastodon: [...]
-
Mozilla ☛ The Mozilla Blog: Mozilla partners with Ecosia for a better web
Your tech choices matter more than ever. That’s why at Mozilla, we believe in empowering users to make informed decisions that align with their values. In that spirit, we’re excited to announce our partnership with Ecosia, a search engine that prioritizes sustainability, and social impact.
Did you know you could choose the search engine of your choice right from your Firefox URL bar? Whether you prioritize privacy, climate protection, or simply want a search experience tailored to your preferences, we’ve got you covered.
Ecosia goes beyond data protection by addressing environmental concerns. Every search made through the search engine contributes to tree-planting projects worldwide, helping to combat deforestation and regenerate the planet. Ecosia planted over 215 million trees, across the planet biodiversity hotspots, making a tangible difference in the fight against climate change. Just like Mozilla, they are committed to creating a better internet, and world, for everyone.
Together, Mozilla, Firefox and Ecosia are contributing to a web that is more open and inclusive, but above all — one where you can make an informed choice about what tech you use and why. Your tech choices make a difference.
As Firefox and Mozilla continue to champion user empowerment and innovation, we invite you to join us in shaping a web that makes the world better. Together, let’s make a positive impact — one search at a time.
-
Mozilla ☛ How to get started on open-source development
Open-source technology isn’t just about building software — it’s about creating solutions collaboratively, making them freely available for anyone to use and adapt. This approach lowers barriers of access and allows solutions to be tailored to varying nuanced contexts rather than applying a copy-paste approach.
-
KDAB ☛ Improvements to Mozilla’s Searchfox Code Browser
Mozilla is the maker of the famous Firefox web browser and the birthplace of the likes of Rust and Servo (read more about Embedding the Servo Web Engine in Qt). Firefox is a huge, multi-platform, multi-language project with 21 million lines of code back in 2020, according to their own blog post.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Mozilla Lawsuit from Former Executive Gets Jury Trial Date
The former "CEO-to-be" will get his day in court against the Firefox maker... but not until a few months after Mozilla loses 80%+ of their revenue.