posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 14, 2024



Quoting: Choosing Better Alternatives Amid Confusing Policies - openSUSE News —

A recent back-and-forth on Windows 11’s hardware requirements and the end-of-life timeline for Windows 10 leaves millions of users frustrated and uncertain about their next steps.

With millions of PCs being labeled by mainstream media as becoming obsolete and potential extended security updates costing users even more, the need for a reliable and sustainable alternative has never been greater.

Linux distributions like openSUSE offer a clear and practical solution. It eliminates the risks of vendor lock-in and avoids the pitfalls of Microsoft’s opaque and ever-changing policies.

The recent uncertainty around Microsoft’s policies underscores the challenges of depending on a company that prioritizes profits over a user’s fundamental needs, which is the ability to use their existing hardware and software effectively.

Microsoft initially doubled down on strict hardware requirements for Windows 11, requiring Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. In a surprising reversal, the company issued instructions for installing Windows 11 on incompatible PCs, which can leave users even more confused.