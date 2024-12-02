9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 1st, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 02, 2024



We got a lot of cool news this week, starting with the Firefox 133 web browser and Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment, and continuing with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5, elementary OS 8, Ubuntu Touch OTA-7, NixOS 24.11, Armbian 24.11, and the first RC of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel.

On top of that, this week brought us a new KDE Plasma 6.2 point release, new Mixxx and HandBrake releases, as well as a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for December 1st, 2024.

