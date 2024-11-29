Open Hardware/Modding: Olimex, Raspberry Pi, ESP and More
The Fairphone 2 is reborn… as a circular microcomputer
November 27, 2024. It’s a date we will always remember. It’s the day our beloved Fairphone 2 came back to life… in the form of the world’s first circular microcomputer. We couldn’t be prouder of this wonderful project our partners at Citronics have been working on. And the timing of the launch couldn’t be better.
Hackaday ☛ Ultra-Wide Gaming Handheld Channels The Nintendo DS
“The Nintendo DS isn’t wide enough!” said nobody, ever. Most players found Nintendo’s form factor to be perfectly acceptable for gaming on the go, after all. Still, that doesn’t mean a handheld gaming rig with a more… cinematic aspect ratio couldn’t be fun! [Marcin Plaza] built just that, with great results.
Kodi Foundation ☛ Flirc Case for Raspberry Pi 5
Team Flirc and Team Kodi are thrilled to introduce the newly designed Flirc Raspberry Pi 5 Case, Kodi Edition. Available now!
Our journey began with a host of ideas that we transformed into a crowdsourcing poll on the Kodi forums. The community chose from six designs, and we loved seeing your preferences and hearing your feedback. We’re excited to continue this collaborative approach because, just as Kodi is community-driven, so should its official case be.
Olimex ☛ PICO2-XL and PICO2-XXL are Open Source Hardware boards with RP2350B and offering 48 GPIOs available, 2-16MB Flash, 0-8MB PSRAM, SD-card, USB-C and 2A 3.3V power supply
Raspberry Pi PICO2 is great, but we decided to make our own version with some improvements: [...]
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare launches three RP2350 USB-C development boards with castellated design, battery support, built-in Ethernet port
Waveshare has announced four new USB-C and USB-A development boards based on the Raspberry Pi RP2350 MCU: the Waveshare RP2350-Plus dev board, the Waveshare RP2350-Zero Mini dev board, the Waveshare RP2350-ETH Mini dev board, and the Waveshare RP2350-GEEK USB dev board.
Olimex ☛ USB-SERIAL-L is Open Source Hardware and the world’s most sophisticated USB to serial converter
USB-SERIAL-L is not yet another USB to Serial converter. It comes with few nice features: [...]
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-based YULC USB-C LED Controller features dual power inputs, supports WLED and ESPHome firmware
The YULC (Yes, a USB-C LED Controller) board is a compact, ESP32-S3-powered LED controller with USB-C and DC jack power inputs. It is a fully featured board that can easily replace a rat’s nest of wires and save space and time. This ESP32 LED controller features a built-in buck regulator that converts input power from the USB-C port or barrel jack to the voltage needed for the LED strips. The YULC provides two separate LED channels with a level shifter each to ensure clean and powerful data output, removing the need for a sacrificial pixel or external level shifter.