Games with “content” are bad and Microsoft can lose PC gaming to Linux forever
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ Games with “content” are bad
So for me these days when I see that a board game has lots of content and “room to expand”, I see that as a huge red flag. I don’t want each scenario to be a separate box of cards. The game should’ve been replayable out of the box. I want what happens in the game to be fun in and of itself, and that is something a good game can do that comics or movies can’t. What happens during the game, that’s what should be fun. Not “oh, I have a Vraska” but “oh, I can’t believe I fell for that bluff” or “OMG what are the odds of rolling three Yahtzees in a row!”
-
PCGamesN ☛ Windows 11 needs to change, or it will lose PC gaming to Linux forever
Another bad Windows 11 update launched this week, which stopped several Ubisoft games, including the recent Star Wars: Outlaws, from working. A one-off, unseen error that no one could have predicted? Probably, but to me, it points to a bigger problem that Microsoft has to face. Gamers are fickle, and Microsoft’s dominance over the gaming PC market is beginning to look shaky, thanks to Linux gaming on the Steam Deck.