Games with “content” are bad and Microsoft can lose PC gaming to Linux forever

So for me these days when I see that a board game has lots of content and “room to expand”, I see that as a huge red flag. I don’t want each scenario to be a separate box of cards. The game should’ve been replayable out of the box. I want what happens in the game to be fun in and of itself, and that is something a good game can do that comics or movies can’t. What happens during the game, that’s what should be fun. Not “oh, I have a Vraska” but “oh, I can’t believe I fell for that bluff” or “OMG what are the odds of rolling three Yahtzees in a row!”