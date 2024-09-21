Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Enters Public Beta Testing with Linux 6.11, GNOME 47

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 21, 2024



With only three weeks left before Ubuntu 24.10 hits the streets in a stable form, the beta is here to give us a glimpse of what to expect from the final version. Ubuntu 24.10 has the just-released GNOME 47 desktop environment by default and is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.11 kernel series.

Some of the highlights of Ubuntu 24.10 include an updated desktop installer with support for local file paths for autoinstall import, improved and optimized Power Profiles Manager to support better newer hardware features, especially for AMD processors, and updated support for fingerprint devices.

