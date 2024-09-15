Today in Techrights
Pushing Nonsense Using the Brand "Linux"
the trademark "Linux" might already lack potency
-
In China, statCounter Seeing Windows Vista 11 as Falling 2.5% This Month Relative to Other Versions of Windows (Vista 7 Grows Its Gap Over "11")
Vista 7 is bigger!
-
This is Not a Sustainable Way to Run Microsoft
This is a downward spiral
[Meme] The Prosecutor and Prosecuted, the Community and Businessmen (Red Hat)
"Social justice is not a corporate slogan or identity politics"
-
Dr. Richard M. Stallman (RMS) Explains Why So-called 'Cryptocurrencies' Suck and Why GNU Taler is Better
"I've never used cryptocurrency. There were things I found disappointing and worrisome..."
-
Links 14/09/2024: Verizon's 5,000 Layoffs and China's 'Runaway' Pension Age
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 14/09/2024: Comparing Costs and Being "Tamed"
Links for the day
-
Links 14/09/2024: Science, War, and Politics
Links for the day
-
Transcript (and Correction) of Dirk Hohndel's Interview With Linus Torvalds in 2014
A lot of things have deteriorated since then
-
Microsoft Asia President Ahmed Mazhari Leaves the Company
Even everything they say about Mazhari is just "prepared" quotes from Microsoft itself
-
Contrary to What Microsoft Claims, Teams Were Cut Yesterday, XBox Sales Have Collapsed, Layoffs Announced at 3AM (in the Morning)
There is actually a lot of media coverage about this, unlike prior waves of layoffs at Microsoft
-
Last Month Dr. Richard M. Stallman (RMS) Explained Why You Should Delete GitHub
RMS explained why
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 13, 2024
IRC logs for Friday, September 13, 2024
-
Gemini Links 14/09/2024: LoRa, ROOPHLOCH, and Crafting a Programming Language
Links for the day
