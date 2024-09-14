Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ How to Use the duplicated Function in Base R with Examples
In data analysis, one of the common tasks is identifying and handling duplicate entries in datasets.
-
Rlang ☛ Empowering Data Science: How R is Transforming Research in Cameroon
-
Qt ☛ Commercial [proprietary] LTS Qt 6.2.13 Released
-
Perl / Raku
-
Ben Tsai ☛ Prototype for Whom?
For me, I felt like the most important thing we needed to learn was how our users tackle their day-to-day tasks in our product. But I realized that, for the designers on my team, it was equally important for us to produce an artifact that we could use to present upwards to our executive leadership and get buy-in.
This highlighted for me how important it is to think for whom is the prototype?
-
Mitchell Hashimoto ☛ Conditionally Disabling Code with Comptime in Zig
Zig has a very powerful feature called comptime. Comptime lets you run Zig code at compile time. This isn't a special macro language or AST manipulation; it is just standard Zig code that runs at compile time. The only real limitation is that comptime code can't have side effects (no syscalls, no IO, etc.).
-
Rlang ☛ How to Print Tables in R with Examples Using table()
Tables are an essential part of data analysis, serving as a powerful tool to summarize and interpret data. In R, the table() function is a versatile tool for creating frequency and contingency tables. This guide will walk you through the basics and some advanced applications of the table() function, helping you understand its usage with clear examples.
-
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ How to Use JSON In Your Python Code
If you’re familiar with containers, you probably are also familiar with JSON. If not, JSON is fairly straightforward to understand.
-
Python Speed ☛ When should you upgrade to Python 3.13?
Python 3.13 will be out October 1, 2024—but should you switch to it immediately? And if you shouldn’t upgrade just yet, when should you?
Immediately after the release, you probably didn’t want to upgrade just yet. But from December 2024 and onwards, upgrading is definitely worth trying, though it may not succeed. To understand why, we need to consider Python packaging, the software development process, and take a look at the history of past releases.
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
Thomas Rigby ☛ Converting a Tumblr export from HTML to markdown using bash
Back in the mists of time (2022), I kept my photography posts and my tech posts separate.
I've since consolidated several different blogs into this personal blog. I'd like to not lose the posts from my old photography blog, so they need to come over here.
There's over 100 (just) posts so doing it manually is out of the question!
There are a few "tumblr-to-markdown" projects on GitHub but they required Python and getting it running on my laptop was a faff I didn't have time for. So I wrote a script to do it myself.
-
Oil Shell ☛ A Retrospective on the Oils Project
Every time I've released Oils in the last year, I've said I would write a project retrospective.
Readers have been interested, but I usually want to get back to coding and design after an announcement.
So here's one way of looking at the project. The last few posts were mostly positive, so let's now be critical!
-