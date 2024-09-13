Much improved MIPS and Alpha support in Gentoo Linux – Gentoo Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 13, 2024



Over the last years, MIPS and Alpha support in Gentoo has been slowing down, mostly due to a lack of volunteers keeping these architectures alive. Alas, not anymore! We’re happy to announce that thanks to renewed volunteer interest both arches have returned to the forefront of Gentoo Linux development, with a consistent dependency tree checked and enforced by our continuous integration system. Up-to-date stage builds and the accompanying binary packages are available for both, in the case of MIPS for all three ABI variants o32, n32, and n64 and for both big and little endian, and in the case of Alpha also with a bootable installation CD.

Read on