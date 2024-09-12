Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available Powered by Linux Kernel 6.8

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 12, 2024



Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS is here six and a half months after Ubuntu 22.04.4 LTS as an up-to-date installation media designed for those of you who want to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) on a new computer and don’t want to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

Apart from the security patches and updated packages that have been released during the past six months, the Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS point release is powered by a newer kernel from the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, namely Linux kernel 6.8, to better support installations on newer hardware.

