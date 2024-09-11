Latest From Red Hat (redhat.com)
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating DevOps with Red Hat technologies
At Red Hat, we’ve approached DevOps with solutions that deliver consistency throughout the software development lifecycle with containers and Red Hat OpenShift at its core. While containers themselves were built for speed, OpenShift has evolved alongside Kubernetes and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation to add in fully supported tools to better manage container technology and build a more complete ecosystem of tools.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Are you or someone you know the next Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year?
Gang Cheng, a Senior Infrastructure Engineer at Sopra Steria in Oslo, Norway, is the 2024 Red Hat Certified Professional of the Year. Gang’s journey from an early interest in IT to achieving a variety of prestigious Red Hat Certifications—including Red Hat Certified OpenShift Administrator and Red Hat Certified Engineer—highlights his commitment to open source technologies and excellence in the IT field.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization: Configuring virtual machines to use external networks
(nodenetworkconfigurationenactments.nmstate.io) stores the results of each applied NodeNetworkConfigurationPolicy (NNCP) in NodeNetworkConfigurationEnactment (NNCE) objects. There is one NNCE for each node, for each NNCP.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Ansible Automation Platform for OpenShift Virtualization in Multi-cluster Environment
The rise of Red Bait OpenShift has led organizations to adopt a centralized hub cluster model for automating their entire IT operations. This hub cluster, typically placed in a management segment, hosts centralized components like Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform, Red Bait Advanced Cluster Management for Kubernetes, and Red Bait Advanced Cluster Security for Kubernetes.The increasing adoption of Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization presents a need for automated solutions for virtual machine (VM) Day-1 and Day-2 activities.
-
Red Hat ☛ Virtualized database I/O performance improvements in RHEL 9.4
This is the second article in a series about IOThread Virtqueue Mapping, this time looking at performance in bigger workloads. Check out the first article Scaling virtio-blk disk I/O with IOThread Virtqueue Mapping for an overview of IOThread Virtqueue Mapping and how to configure it.
-
Red Hat ☛ Introducing GPU support for Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab
The world of artificial intelligence and machine learning is evolving rapidly, and with it, the tools developers use to create AI-powered applications. We're excited to announce a significant enhancement to Podman Hey Hi (AI) Lab that will improve developer experience: GPU acceleration.