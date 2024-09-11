Latest From Red Hat (redhat.com)

Amarok comes back to GNU/Linux! After six years of hiatus, it is surely a happy news to us all especially who had experiences with this legendary audio player on the classic Kubuntu and Mandriva before it was discontinued. This article will reintroduce Amarok to newer generations today as well as offer a guide to install it on Kubuntu Jammy up to Noble. Lastly, we want to say thank you very much The Developers for reviving Amarok. Here we go!