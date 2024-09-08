posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 08, 2024



Quoting: What happened to elementary OS? —

elementary OS may not be as much as popular as it used to be.

That being said, elementary OS 8 release is still on the horizon with some useful changes based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

So, for users wondering — why is there less discussion about elementary OS updates despite it being one of the most beautiful Ubuntu-based distributions that takes slight inspiration from macOS? And, what is going on now?

Well, the short answer is: it is not at its peak pace of development anymore. But, not all is lost.

Here, I am going to answer why that is the case, and what you can expect from elementary OS in the coming days.